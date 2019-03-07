Improving human health through regenerative agriculture

March 7, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

Drawdown Headwaters and Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance (HFFA) invite those interested to join in a panel discussion and question and answer opportunity centered on Regenerative Agriculture. The event takes place on the evening of March 18th at the Mono Community Centre, and focuses on how improve soil in gardens, on the farm, and for the planet.

“Regenerative agriculture is an approach to food and farming systems which aims to improve soil health and increase biodiversity by drawing carbon out of the atmosphere and back into the soil,” says HFFA. “It has enormous potential to reverse global warming. Everyone can help reverse global warming and ensure fertile soil to feed a growing population.”

Drawdown Headwaters is a group of concerned citizens taking climate action by implementing scientifically researched solutions to reverse global warming. Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance, a project of the Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) organization, envisions a food system that is productive, sustainable, transparent, and fair; supports the health and well-being of residents and food providers; and contributes to a prosperous and equitable economy.

HCIA Project Lead, Shirley Boxem says, “HFFA is certainly one of our key project and activity areas. HFFA has championed the Headwaters Food Charter and continues to promote, support and manage activities that tie into the Charter, as per its tagline of: For Food, For Farming, For our future. Super volunteers like Jennifer Payne and others are continually tracking food related activities in the community and making connections so as to further the efforts and add capacity to our food system.”

Rose Schmidt from Drawdown Headwaters, lead organizer for the Regenerative Agriculture seminar says, “Anyone with an interest in learning more about regenerative agriculture” should attend. She says the event “is an opportunity for farmers to share knoweledge with each other. Improving soil health is a key element of regenerative agriculture and would be of interest to farmers and gardeners. Consumers will get a better understanding of how their food is grown.”

“I think regenerative agriculture is important to all farmers wherever they are and whatever size their operation,” says Ms. Schmidt. “Research has shown benefits that include increase in soil organic matter, improved yields, better water retention, cooler soils in summer, greater crop resilience, reduced run off and erosion, and a reduction in the use of fertilizers and other farm chemicals.”

Conflicting reports on “whether food is less nutritious today than it was in the past,” can be confusing for consumers. Rose Schmidt believes the discussion “will help consumers to educate themselves about how their food is grown and make decisions that are right for them.”

“Agriculture has been a significant contributor to climate change, but it can also be a huge part of the solution,” say Drawdown Headwaters organizers. “Clearing the land to farm, and modern agriculture practices, account for approximately 20 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Regenerative farming techniques help pull excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil where it becomes a nutrient for plants to grow. Regenerative Agriculture ranks #11 on Drawdown’s list of 100 solutions to reverse global warming.” Drawdown says, “Climate change also has a direct affect on farmers. The increased intensity and frequency of droughts and violent storms have already been felt.”

There will be a “Farm Folk Social” preceding the Regenerative Agriculture session from 5:30-6:30pm. The “Social” is open to all area farmers, as an opportunity for networking and casual conversation. Join in the conservation on Regenerative Agriculture on Monday March 18 th from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Mono Community Centre, 754483 County Rd. 8 (Mono Centre Road.) RVSP at headwatersfoodandfarming.ca.

