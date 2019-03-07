Lots going on at Shelburne Public Library over March Break

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

All regular Children’s programs will be on break for the week of March 10th – March 17th.

Tickets are now on sale for our exciting March Break events on March 12th, 13th, and 14th! Tickets are being sold for $3 per each individual event, or $8 for admittance into all three events.

Creature Quest – Tuesday, March 12th, at 10:00 am at SPL. DuffleBag Theatre’s-Snow White – Wednesday, March 13th, 10:00 am at Grace Tipling Hall. Comic Juggler Craig – Thursday, March 14th – 10:00 am at Grace Tipling Hall

YOUR Library will also be holding “Springtime Slime” on Saturday, March 9th, at 10:00 am. Follow our special slime recipes and create three different types of March – themed slime. This is a free library event but registration is required as spaces are limited. This program is for children ages 6-12. Call 519-925-2168 or email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ac to register.

The EarlyOn – Centre will be visiting the library on Friday, March 15th, at 10:00 am to host Fun With Science. This program for 3 -6 year olds will give your child the chance to explore what they love about science during this hour- long program. Dinosaur digs, seed planting, light boards, and more! Call the library or Shelburne EarlyOn Centre to register for this event.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

TEEN SCENE: MARCH BREAK

With March Break just around the corner, our Teen Advisory Board has come up with some activities to help you de-stress and have fun! You’ll be able to get crafty at our DIY popsocket event, and then put your detective skills to work at our murder mystery tea party! Teens ages 13+ are invited to drop by the circulation desk and pick up their invitation (character summary) for the murder mystery, but don’t show anyone else—your identity is a secret until next week! Costumes are encouraged, but not necessary!

Upcoming events:

– Tuesday, March 12th, 4-5pm- DIY PopSocket*.

– Wednesday, March 13th, 4-5pm- Murder Mystery Tea Party*

– Tuesday, March 19th, 4-5pm- Acrylic Pour Paint Night*

– Tuesday, March 26th, 4-5pm- White Pine Reading Club

MORE EVENTS…

If St. Patrick’s Day has you in the mood for stories of gold, drop by YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 19th at 2pm for the Museum of Dufferin’s Lucky, Plucky, & Crazy for Gold presentation. Here you’ll learn all about the boys of Dufferin and their adventures during the Klondike’s gold rush!

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction

– Absolute proof by Peter James

– Tombland by C.J. Sansom

– The accidental further adventures of the

hundred-year old man by Jonas Jonasson

– Of blood and bone by Nora Roberts

– House of gold by Natasha Solomons

– The exes’ revenge by Jo Jakeman

– Solo by Mur Lafferty

– Raspberry danish murder by Joanne

Fluke

Non fiction:

– The spy and the traitor by Ben MacIntyre

– Run for your life by Mark Cucuzzella

– Son of a Critch by Mark Critch

– Song of a nation by Robert Harris

– The laws of human nature by Robert

Greene

Readers Comments (0)