Shelburne Muskies done for season after playoff series with Elora

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies can polish up their golf clubs after taking a 6-4 loss to the Elora Rocks on Saturday (Feb. 23) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

It was a best-of-seven series in the A championship playoffs and after five well played games from both teams, the Rocks came out on top after winning four in a row.Game one of the series got underway on February 9, and ended with a 4-3 for the Muskies.

The match was tied up on February 15, when Elora skated to a 5-2 win.Elora was in the lead after taking a 5-1 win in Shelburne on February 16.Another Rocks win on February 22, put all the pressure on the Muskies to keep the series alive when they returned to Shelburne for a do-or-die game on Saturday night.

The Muskies season ended when the Rocks skated to a 6-4 win to take the series and earn the right to move on to the ‘A’ championship against the Milverton 4-Wheel Drives.

Muskies’ goals in the final game came from Luke Richardson, Andrew Whalen, Ryan Hunter, and Travis Knight.

“I’m a little disappointed that we exited in five games to Elora, but that’s sports,” said Muskies GM Barry Trood. “The players gave it their all but we just came up short in this series. I’m proud of all of them as it’s a big commitment to play Senior hockey with the time they give up. We had a coaching change just at the start of the season and Tyler (Hogan) stepped up at short notice. He did a great job for a first time coach who played for the team last year and learned a lot this year which will benefit him and the team next season.”

