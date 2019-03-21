Special birdwatching event at Shelburne Library on April 7

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

For those bird-enthusiasts, David T. Chapman (our favourite storm chaser) will be back at YOUR Library Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. for his “Exploring the Birds of Ontario” presentation. You’ll be able to see birds of all sizes, from the backyard neighbours we all know, to the largest birds seen in Ontario like the Bald Eagle & Great Blue Heron! Register by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

TEEN SCENE:

Now that March Break is over, our events are back to a regular schedule. This week Teens tested their skills with a painting technique called acrylic pouring. It was messy, but a lot of fun! Be sure to check out all of our upcoming events on our website at http://shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

UPCOMING EVENTS

– Tuesday, February 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- White Pine (art award)

– Tuesday, April 2nd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

– Tuesday, April 9th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Marble Pots (registration required)

– Tuesday, April 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Easter Minute to Win It (registration preferred)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

We had a wonderful March Break with all of our friends at the Special Events hosted by the Library this week. As always, if you have any pictures you would like to share from attending library events, please email them to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

The Children’s Library has just invested in a brand-new set of French Early Reader books. These books are perfect for children just beginning French Immersion, or any children that are interested in expanding their knowledge of the French language! Books will be available and on display this coming week.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-Therapy-Dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For March and April the themes we will be focusing on are Spring, bunnies, chicks, and all things cute and fluffy.

Our ‘Tween the Pages book club is halfway through our read-aloud of “The City of Ember” by Jeanne DuPrau! If your child would like to be a part of this group, they are welcome to drop in during any session. This is a bi-weekly group that will be held on Fridays after school for children ages 7-12. We will spend each week listening to our novel read-aloud, and then working on activities that expand on what has been read. Our next group meeting will be held on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 from 3:30 pm

– 4:30 pm.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction

– Leave no trace by Mindy Mejia

– Wild fire by Ann Cleeves

– Judgment by Joseph Finder

– Turning point by Danielle Steel

– Trigger by David Swinson

– Good riddance by Elinor Lipman

– The end by Karl Ove Knausgaard

– The book artist by Mark Pryor

– Fate by Ian Hamilton

– Crashing heat by Richard Castle

Non fiction:

– Trail to the Bruce by David E. Tyson

– In pieces by Sally Field

– Magnolia table by Joanna Gaines

– CFS unravelled by Dan Neuffer

– Breathe to heal: break free from asthma

by Sasha Yakovleva

– The Impossible climb by Mark Synnott

– A place called home by Jason Grant

