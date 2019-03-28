Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Amanda Walker

Placement: Brewed Awakenings By

Daniel

This week Amanda Walker from Centre Dufferin High School shares a little bit about her Co-op experience and how Brewed Awakenings By Daniel is contributing to our community’s future.

Brewed Awakenings By Daniel is a cozy café and eatery on the main street in Grand Valley. Brewed Awakenings has been around for 15 years and has had a few different owners over the course of its opening. The most recent being Daniel Bonello, who has been the owner for three years now. Employees of the café are Grand Valley locals so when stopping by you will get to know a little about the community of Grand Valley as well. Brewed Awakenings is a great place to have a delicious lunch with family or grab a coffee with a friend.

As a Baker’s Assistant I do a variety of tasks such as baking treats, carrot cakes and making sandwiches and salads. We are currently working on new recipes to include on our menu for the future. My training process was all hands on, and learning through demonstrations. Daniel and my co- workers are always willing to answer any questions I may have and offer a very friendly work environment which makes the job very enjoyable.

Working at Brewed Awakenings has taught me many skills and basic knowledge about the careers such as working in a bakery, becoming a Chef or owning my own business. The experience I have here will help me choose a path in the future.

Brewed Awakenings has been very involved with the community over the years. Brewed has held Cookie Decorating events for local primary classes, the money from which went to supporting the Grand Valley Splash Pad. They also are a proud sponsor of the Grand Valley Duck Race. Most recently, Brewed Awakenings staff could be found handing out hot chocolate and treats at the Grand Valley Christmas Tree Lighting this past Christmas.

Readers Comments (0)