Dundalk man charged with impaired, refuse breath sample

April 4, 2019

A few minutes after midnight on Friday March 29th, Shelburne Police attended a parking lot at the intersection of Main Street East and County Road 124, in response to a call from a concerned community member about a male appearing to be passed out at the wheel of a running parked pick-up truck.

The officer approached the running vehicle and quickly realized that the lone occupant in the driver’s seat was impaired by alcohol. The officer also seized partial cans of open alcohol from the centre console. The male was arrested and returned to the Shelburne Police station for breath tests. The male failed to produce proper breath samples upon demand.

As a result, 34 year old Miles Green of Dundalk was charged with Operation While Impaired, Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, and Having Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle with unsealed Container of Liquor.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date in early April at the Orangeville Courthouse to answer to the allegations.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his licence suspended for 90 days.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Shelburne Police supports

local athletes

On Monday March 25, 2019 athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School who qualified to compete at the inaugural 2019 Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games (IYG) met at Shelburne Police Service for a flag presentation. The flag presentation took place with Shelburne Police officers as a send-off celebration and an opportunity to raise awareness for our local athletes who will be competing on the world stage May 14-17 in Toronto.

Our Shelburne athletes who will be competing in soccer are as follows:

Riley Prentice, Aidan Wood, Britney Rupert, Rebecca Wells, Evelyn Baragar, Aaron Medeiros, Keven Rambally, Jacob Reynolds and Emmanuel Dapaah.

Local community supporters in 50 communities across the province are commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics movement. The provincial goal across all 50 celebrating communities is to raise $50,000 to go towards the Draft an Athlete campaign. Every $1,000 raised drafts an athlete competing at the games with 100% of the contribution helping to fund travel, accommodation, food and competition costs.

The Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games, held in Toronto May 14-17, 2019, will unite 2,500 student athletes (ages 13-21), with and without intellectual disabilities, from around the world, and their coaches. Hosted by the Toronto Police Service, with the support of the Province and the City of Toronto, the #YouthGames2019 will create a worldwide sporting and communal legacy during the 50th Anniversary year of the Special Olympics movement.

The Shelburne Police Service is extremely proud of our local athletes and wishes them the best of luck at the Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games.

