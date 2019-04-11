Letters

Fair and balanced

April 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Mike Baker’s coverage of the local federal Conservative nomination non-scandal was thorough and fair in its coverage. What should have been a victory for nominee Harzadan Singh Khattra was almost immediately appealed by Barb Shaughnessy, the former one-term Caledon councillor and failed Mayoralty candidate.

Shaughnessy, a self-proclaimed model of integrity and respect for diversity, seems to believe that “foreign students” interfered in the nomination, but then went on to comment that the problem is “not with the south Asian community.” I almost expected to hear that candidate Shaughnessy had questioned Harzadan Singh Khattra’s Canadian citizenship or wanted to see his birth certificate.

When her first appeal was denied, the good candidate took it to the national level out of fear that, as another local paper reported, “we will lose Dufferin-Caledon to the Liberals.” She went on to add that “the riding is not happy.” Which begs the question, who are the “we” and who are the good people of “the riding” who disagree so vehemently with the local

Conservative nomination process. Surely many more than the cadre of Shaughnessy supporters who allegedly spoiled all their third round ballots?

When asked for details about how many people in the riding are “not happy” or how many ineligible voters registered for the nomination vote, Shaughnessy could provide none. “Rumours are rumours,” was her reported response. Perhaps thou dost protest too loud over rumours of foreign interference in your nomination loss.

Derek Clark, the nomination chair, and Jennifer Innis, the local Conservative President for Dufferin Caledon, said the DC board is waiting for the National Council decision before any further action at the local level.

Cooler heads will hopefully prevail and declare the legitimate victor or initiate a new process. Actually, I had personally hoped Shaughnessy would win. I thought it would give the Greens the best chance at a change in federal representation here in Dufferin-Caledon.

H.S. Crease, 

Caledon resident



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

More than 150 Shelburne students stand up for education

Written By MARNI WALSH “We have come to the point where our children are showing more leadership than our government,” says Centre Dufferin District High ...

Shaughnessy claims out-of-riding residents voted in D-C nomination

Written By MIKE BAKER Ten days after the submission of a second appeal to the Conservative National Council alleging “several irregularities” with the Dufferin-Caledon Tory ...

Local residents engage with OPP officials during town hall meeting held at Grace Tipling

Written By PETER RICHARDSON On Wednesday evening last week, citizens of Shelburne were given the opportunity to ask the OPP questions concerning the provincial force’s ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support