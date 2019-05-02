Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

May 2, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Emily Doney

Placement: Caravaggio I.D.A. Drugs

This week Emily Doney from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Caravaggio I.D.A. Drugs is contributing to our community’s future.

Caravaggio I.D.A. Drugs is a local pharmacy owned by Margerit Bebawy and co-managed by Gail Brown and Margerit Bebawy. Having been a part of the town for over 90 years Caravaggio I.D.A. Drugs is more than just a pharmacy, they also provide services such as wellness clinics, in-store health, home health care, medication reminder system, and blood pressure screening. They run programs like the medication return which is safe disposal of expired or unused medications, creams, and inhalers as well as sharp disposals which is safe disposal of syringes, pen needles, lancets, insulin pump infusion supplies, and test strips.

Emily aspires to become a Pharmacy Technician in the future. Given the opportunity to do her placement here, it has given her the chance to gain hands-on experience with the occupation and what it’s all about. She has learned how blister packs work and how to prepare them, and she is getting to use the pill counting machine. Emily also puts away the drugs when the order comes in which allows her to get familiar with the drug names. She is now starting to learn how the computer system works and is hoping to have it mastered by the end of her placement.

While Emily has been at her placement she has seen that many occupations rely on pharmacies. Doctors give prescriptions to their patients, who then bring them to the pharmacy so they are able to get the medication(s) they need. All of the drugs needed to keep the pharmacy supply stocked come from drug companies, another critical profession that is associated to the pharmacy.

Caravaggio I.D.A. Drugs has made many contributions to the community of Shelburne by sponsoring many of the hockey, curling, baseball, lacrosse and soccer leagues.

