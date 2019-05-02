Shelburne Curling Club benefits from Ontario Trillium Grant

May 2, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A $50,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation will go a long way in helping the Shelburne Curling Club update their facilities.

The local Club, which began in 1925, moved to its current location in 1962 and is a popular and active local sports group who enjoy both competitive and recreational curling.

As part of their ongoing maintenance requirements, the Club applied for and received the grant to install new lighting as well as a de-humidifier system.

“We’ve already spent the money,” explained Club president Randy Chambers. “We received the grant in February so we worked pretty quickly while the ice was still in to do the work that we needed to do. Even though the work is completed, this is our official recognition for the Trillium grant.”

Member of Provincial Parliament Dufferin-Caledon, Sylvia Jones, and Wayne White of the Ontario Trillium Foundation attended the Club’s annual general meeting on Friday, April 26, to officially recognize the grant.

“We installed new lightning,” Chambers said. “ We had old old lighting – they were halogen bulbs. When you turned on the lights it took ten minutes for them to come on and they weren’t energy efficient at all. We installed LED lights. We also installed a de-humidifier. We’ve never had a de-humidifier. Almost all clubs have them. We get sweating on the wooden beams and it drips down on the ice. It’s hard to manage the ice. It’s all about ice quality.”

With an ice sheet in the building, humidity naturally builds up and is hard to control especially when there are fluctuations in the outdoor weather and temperature.

Chambers pointed out that the Club doesn’t rely grants as their only means of operating. The Club does a lot fundraising through different events and members put in a lot of time keeping the Club running.

The Trillium Fund hands out several millions of dollars to organizations in Ontario through the year in varying amounts based on grant applications.

Ms. Jones, said “What we’re looking for is how that $50,000 will make a difference for people living in the community,” while referencing how grant requests are accessed and meted out.

The Club has received Trillium Grants in past years indicating their grant applications have been well thought out and executed.

