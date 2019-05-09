Job fair provides opportunities to graduating high school students

May 9, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the school year nearing completion many students will be looking for work for both the summer and as permanent positions as graduate students enter the work force.

The Town of Shelburne’s Economic Development Committee hosted a job fair in partnership with the Upper Grand District School Board and Georgian College at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Tuesday, May 7.

Employers from around the region who are actively seeking new recruits to the work force were invited to present opportunities at their company.

The job fair was also open to anyone in the general public who is actively seeking employment.

“We have around 50 students who registered to come here from our co-op classes, in addition to our Grade 12 students who are looking for full-time work when they graduate next month,” explained Westside Secondary School guidance councillor, Christine Kirkland.

She added, “This event is for everyone. As an education system we want to make sure that our students who are exiting this year have an opportunity to talk to employers and this is great opportunity for that. Many local employers don’t have enough employees so they want connections with those kids as they are leaving school. We want to connect kids who are leaving school but not going on to college or university, even if it’s just not yet, to good quality jobs. For some students, they haven’t had their18th birthday until the end of the year so for them to know exactly what they want to do – it’s hard. A message we want to share is just because you choose a job now doesn’t mean it’s forever – but you need to find out.”

The job fair is a first in the town with students from Westside, Orangeville District Secondary School and Centre Dufferin District High School taking part.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do it here is because a lot of the kids in Orangeville or Shelburne would typically have to go to Guelph or Cambridge for job fairs,” explained Carol Maitland, economic development and marketing coordinator for the Town of Shelburne. “This is one of the first times we’ve been able to have it locally. We wanted local industry involved. The event is geared toward the community and students.

She added, “All of the employers here have openings and job positions available. The idea is that if you see something that interests you, you can apply directly. The students have their resumés ready, and if they don’t we have a booth here that can help them get a resumé ready. When we did the application process for the employers, we had a questionnaire and they listed the jobs they had available. We have 35 employers here today.”

The job fair had a good turnout of different businesses seeking new employees.

Everything from manufacturing and landscaping to the military were represented and available to meet both students and local people seeking employment.

