Shelburne Police arrest two men for drug possession

On May 4, 2019 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Shelburne police officers were setting up a RIDE spot check near the intersection of Owen Sound Street and First Avenue in Shelburne, when they suspected that a vehicle tried to avoid their location.

A Shelburne police officer immediately conducted a traffic stop of that same vehicle behind a business on Main Street East and spoke with the two male occupants of the vehicle.

The officer became suspicious that the driver had consumed alcohol and conducted a roadside test for alcohol. The driver did not fail the test; however, he had consumed enough alcohol to register a reading that resulted in a three day driver’s licence suspension.

While dealing with this incident, the investigating officer developed grounds to search the vehicle as per the Ontario Cannabis Act. The search of the vehicle resulted with the officer finding an amount of cocaine with an approximate street value of $800, an amount of oxycodone, cannabis accessible to the driver and alcohol accessible to the driver.

Consequently, 21-year-old Abeku Wie-Addo and 21-year-old Isaac Galwango, both of Toronto, were charged with the following:

Mr. Wie-Addo

– 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled

Substance- Cocaine and Oxycodone

– Class G2 driver with blood alcohol

content above zero

– Drive vehicle or boat with Cannabis

readily available

– Drive Motor vehicle with liquor readily

available

Mr. Galwango

– 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled

Substance- Cocaine and Oxycodone

Both men will appear in Ontario Court in Orangeville in late May to answer to the allegations made against them.

The Shelburne Police Service wants to remind everyone that driving under the influence of alcohol has serious consequences even though your blood alcohol content may not be high enough to be charged with impaired driving. A blood alcohol content of 0.05-0.79 is the range in which your driver’s licence will suspended. As well, for many people that range is enough to impair their judgement and reflexes. If you are going to drive please do not drink alcohol or consume drugs as the only truly safe limit is zero.

Police week May 12 to 18

May 12 to 18, 2019 has been designated as Police Week in Ontario.

Police Week is about celebrating professional, accountable and effective policing across our province. It provides opportunities for police and the community to join together and celebrate policing and talk about the public safety issues that affect the health and safety of our community.

As part of Police Week celebrations, the Shelburne Police Service has activities planned for the citizens of Shelburne to meet their police and help build strong community partnerships.

Coffee with Cops

On Monday May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Pete’s Deli Shelburne police officers will be helping pour coffee. All coffee proceeds from the event will benefit the Shelburne Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics that takes place on May 30th, 2019.

School events

Building a relationship based on trust with the children of our community is of utmost importance to the Shelburne Police Service. During Police Week Shelburne police officers will be meeting with students at our local high school and some of our elementary schools to present public safety topics. Interacting with children in a fun and positive setting is one of the ways that the Shelburne Police Service gives the children of our community the tools that they need to make safe and healthy decisions.

Shelburne Police receives 50th anniversary award from Special Olympics Ontario

On May 6, 2019 Cody Jansma, the Director of Business Development for the Special Olympics Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run attended the Shelburne Police Service for a very special presentation.

Jansma, along with Special Olympics athletes from Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon, presented Chief Kent Moore and Constable Jeff McLean a Special Olympics Ontario 50th Anniversary memento that is only awarded to the biggest supporters of the cause.

Shelburne Police Service and in particular Constable McLean have been recognized provincially for the large amount of fundraising that has taken place in the Town of Shelburne. PC McLean stated that he is “very proud to receive this award but it wouldn’t be possible without the generous spirit in the Town of Shelburne”.

