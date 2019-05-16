General News

Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

May 16, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Student: Alyssa Dupuis

Placement: Shelburne Long Term Care

This week Alyssa Dupuis from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Shelburne Long Term Care is contributing to our community’s future.

Shelburne Long Term Care is proud to help and take care of their residents. The staff is made up of so many great people who always have a smile and are happy to assist the residents in anything they need or want. People such as the Executive Director Jason Gay, Director of Care Carleen Lepine, Nursing Unit Clerk and education Coordinator Chantelle Napholc, and so many more includeing the amazing nurses and PSWs such as Heather who I have been lucky enough to shadow and learn from.

My co-op placement with Shelburne Long Term Care as a PSW’s assistant so far has been such a great experience. I get to perform tasks such as helping the residents up in the mornings, helping with breakfast, assisting in the use of mechanical lifts, and keeping the space clean and tidy. This placement has given me valuable training in how to use equipment such as lifts and oxygen concentrators. I have also gotten to listen to and talk with the residents and learn about them and their lives.  

I work closely with the PSWs and nurses, but I was surprised by how many others work with the residents as well. The physiotherapist often comes in to work one on one or with a group to do exercises and assess their movement ability (such as walking). Many doctors are in on various days to check in and make sure all of the residents are still, and stay healthy. As well, every week somebody comes in to do music therapy with the residents. It was nice to learn how many people come in to make sure that all of the residents are safe, healthy, and happy.

Overall, my co-op placement with Shelburne Long Term Care has been and continues to be an unforgettable experience that has taught me so much. I am thankful to be able to work with everyone in the home as well as meet all of the lovely residents who always make my day and put a smile on my face.



         

