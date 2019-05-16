Glenbrook Elementary School participates in Locks of Love

May 16, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Glenbrook Elementary School in Shelburne has provided Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths program with over 40 hair donations for cancer patients in the last five years. This year, Glenbrook Gives will be held on Monday, May 27th in support of Locks of Love for financially disadvantaged children who have lost their hair during cancer treatment, or to a condition known as alopecia.

Glenbrook teacher, Faye O’Connor told the Free Press, Glenbrook Gives started six years ago when student, Viola Brown was in her Grade One class. After seeing a little boy who had lost his hair while undergoing chemotherapy, Viola wanted to help. The first grader told Mrs. O’Connor that she wanted to donate her hair to kids who have lost their hair during cancer treatment. Ms. O’Connor, along with staff Tami Bye and Heather Mavins, helped Viola coordinate a hair donation event for all staff and students, and named it Glenbrook Gives.

Ms. O’Connor says, “Glenbrook Gives received an honorary plaque from Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) last year for having raised over $10, 000 for the development and maintenance of Headwaters Hospital’s new chemotherapy suite.”

This year, Glenbrook staff and students are hoping to raise $5000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. The funds will go towards the maintenance of Headwaters’ chemotherapy suite. Many staff and students are pledging to donate 10 inches of hair to Locks of Love, others are fund raising by participating in Shave to Save and Colour to Cure.

Although, Glenbrook Gives is a private event, Ms. O’Connor says, “Participants are invited to bring along a family member to support them and witness them being acknowledged by staff, students and HHCF representatives for their generosity.”

Inspiration, Viola Brown will speak at the assembly about the beginnings of Glenbrook Gives, and HHCF representatives will show students pictures of the chemotherapy suite and what the funds raised have provided for patients. Ms. O’Connor says students and staff who have shaved or coloured their hair will be called to the front of the gymnasium to be acknowledged for their generous support of Glenbrook Gives and the HHCF.

For the finale, students will get to witness staff and students donating ten inches of their hair and three staff members will shave or colour their hair at the assembly. Ms. O’Connor is proud to say, that so far over 30 students, from Kindergarten to Grade 7 and eight staff members are scheduled to participate with more permission forms coming into the school each day.

A special word of appreciation goes out from Glenbrook Elementary to Drew Clark from Lemon and Ginger Hair Salon for offering to style the hair of all hair donors after the event.

