Letters

Don’t agree with mandatory tipping

May 16, 2019   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

First of all, last week’s editorial highlighting tipping was very informative and insightful, however I do not agree that tipping should be mandatory or even necessary. 

At the other end of the spectrum patrons of these service industries that expects tipping, such as restaurants may be stretching themselves just to be able to afford that dinner much less having to pay an addition 15 percent tip on top of the 13 percent HST, and the sometimes high prices of the meal itself. This needs to be taken into account also. 

Employees of these industries should be paid a fair wage by their employers who are mostly profitable or else they would not be in business as no one wants to operate a business at a loss. 

This is why in my opinion the $15 minimum wage should have been implemented in January, as was proposed by the Liberal government but scrapped by the Ford government. 

Anand Jagdeo

Shelburne resident



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New workshop prevents ‘lunchbox let down’ at local elementary schools

Written By MARNI WALSH Farm to School Program Coordinator Adelle Barr-Klouman reports that over 70 attendees from seven area schools and one daycare took part ...

Three Shelburne businesses victims of ‘quick change’ fraud

On Monday May 13, 2019 Shelburne Police responded to three different businesses reporting that they were victims of fraud. Shelburne Police continues to investigate the ...

Shelburne Police Service provides annual report to Council

Written By PETER RICHARDSON This week’s Council Meeting, saw the Shelburne Police Services present their 2018 Annual Report.  The public meeting was held in Grace ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support