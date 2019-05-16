Don’t agree with mandatory tipping

May 16, 2019 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

First of all, last week’s editorial highlighting tipping was very informative and insightful, however I do not agree that tipping should be mandatory or even necessary.

At the other end of the spectrum patrons of these service industries that expects tipping, such as restaurants may be stretching themselves just to be able to afford that dinner much less having to pay an addition 15 percent tip on top of the 13 percent HST, and the sometimes high prices of the meal itself. This needs to be taken into account also.

Employees of these industries should be paid a fair wage by their employers who are mostly profitable or else they would not be in business as no one wants to operate a business at a loss.

This is why in my opinion the $15 minimum wage should have been implemented in January, as was proposed by the Liberal government but scrapped by the Ford government.

Anand Jagdeo

Shelburne resident

Readers Comments (0)