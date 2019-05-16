CDDHS Royals end rugby season with quarter-final loss to Erin

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior team travelled to Erin on Tuesday, May 14, for a quarter-final District 4 / 10 playoff game against Erin District High School.

Erin opened the scoring late in the first half with a successful try and follow up kick between the uprights.

The Royals found themselves in trouble in the second half when the Erin squad scored three more times.

The Royals played a good solid game but couldn’t get past the Erin defensive posturing.

Late in the game the Royals managed to get on the scoreboard but they had to settle for a 28-10 loss.

“It was a tough game. We kept pushing,” said Royals Full-back Hudson Duck after the game. “Erin’s a good team and it was good to see our team to keep pushing. We had pretty good ball handling. When we had the ball we did a good job of doing it. We were hitting hard and driving forward and pushing them back. On defence we held a good flat line and we pushed them back so they wouldn’t get too many yards.”

The team had some good speed on the field and did a nice job of holding their positions.

“We definitely stayed flat and got up every time they picked up the ball and made sure we got to our tackles as soon as we could,” summed up Royals flanker, Joey Demelo. “We made sure we were together on defence and moving as a unit.”

In the Districts, Centre Wellington District High School and J.F. Ross got the bye in the first round as the top two teams.

The other quarter-final game had Centennial Collegiate up against Guelph Collegiate. In that game Guelph Collegiate came out on top with a 62-10 win and will advance to the semi-final round.

The District semi-final games will take place on Thursday, May 16.

The Royals season may not be over. One of the teams in the District may have to forfeit as it is having troubles fielding the required number of players to enter CWOSSA.

If that happens, the Royals may find themselves eligible to go to CWOSSA competition, however at press time that had not been confirmed.

