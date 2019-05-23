Shelburne dentist charged after alleged sexual assault of CDDHS co-op student

May 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MIKE BAKER

The Shelburne community has been left reeling after a local dentist was last week charged with sexually assaulting a high school co-op student.

It was revealed on Friday afternoon that Shelburne Police Service had arrested 65-year-old Muthanna Gewarges, a dentist who practiced at Small Town Family Dental on Main Street, and charged him with several sexual-related offences.

The investigation into the incident has been a lengthy one. According to Shelburne Police Sgt. Mark Bennett, the collective incidents occurred between November 2018 and February 2019, involving a young woman who was a co-op student and part-time employee.

It is alleged Mr. Gewarges sexually assaulted the teen, as well as offered her money and other rewards in return for performing sexual acts.

Following a long and in-depth investigation, Mr. Gewarges, who resides in Mono, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of communicating with a person under 18 for sexual purposes.

Police investigation is ongoing. Investigators are reaching out to the public for assistance. There is a growing belief that there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

Mr. Gewarges has been providing dental care to Dufferin County residents since 1998. He opened Small Town Family Dental in 2014.

The first scheduled court appearance for Mr. Gewarges has been set for June 4.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Bennett at 519-925-3312. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at crimestopperssdm.com.

