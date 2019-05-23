Bring a cricket pitch to Fiddle Park

May 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

After completing the Town’s survey regarding services I realized that as a member of the growing East & West Indian community our needs are not being taken into consideration when it comes to sports and recreation.

If this town truly wants to embrace multiculturalism then it has to address the needs of all, which is the primary reason why I supported and helped (at the time) Councillor Steve Anderson when he was running for Deputy Mayor.

What I would like to see is for a cricket pitch to be provided at Fiddle Park to accommodate both hardball and softball cricket in addition to the others mentioned in the survey such as basketball, tennis etc.

This is very inexpensive but the benefits would be great for our community especially our children and would become a community hub for our communities.

This idea was already put forward to Mr. Anderson by my neighbor so you can maybe discuss the feasibility of this with him and lets make it happen.

Anand Jagdeo

Shelburne resident

Readers Comments (0)