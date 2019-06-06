Shelburne Street Festival overcoming challenges

Written By MARNI WALSH

Second chair of the Shelburne Street Festival, Town Councillor Lindsay Wegener, says the committee “definitely had its challenges this year – beginning with insurance.” Those challenges resulted in the committee losing some members. Councillor Wegener says, “We will be looking for new committed members in order to allow for the festival to continue into 2020.”

The committee “was able to obtain a blanket insurance policy for our vendors,” says Wegener, and has seen vendor numbers for the June 15th event “rise from 14 to nearly 60.” Although, the community will notice a reduction from the previous two years,” she says, “we are confident the vendors we have secured will be engaging and offer uniqueness.”

Currently, the Shelburne Street Festival Committee members include: Kyle Fegan, chair; Lindsay Wegener, second chair; Cheryl Peterson-Rivet; Lindsey Baker; Walter Benotto; Kevin Cropper; Jay Wagstaff; Len Guchardi; and Izabela Busby.

Once again, this year, Compass Church will host the Kids’ Zone at the Street Festival. The Zone includes child friendly events, including entertainment by LP Stage Productions on the outdoor stage, games, a Compass Church camp experience, Summit Climbing, and the traditional Crewson Insurance ice cream eating contest.

Great news for the kids – this year there will be a new pet zone sponsored by Littles’ Pet Care. Ms. Wegener says, “There will be a number of pet related businesses in the zone each offering something fun and exciting for furry family members. There will be a cooling tent with water and a kiddy pool for pups and benches for their owners.” She says there will also be draws for prizes.

Also new for 2019, Councillor Wegener says, “The Shelburne Legion will host a beer gardens where of-age participants can partake in a beverage.”

Centre Dufferin District High School students have been busy constructing two new loaner derby cars under the watchful eye of teacher and festival committee member Len Guchardi. The soap box derby will have door prizes and trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Registration for the race begins at 10 am on Second Avenue. Race time is approximately 11am the day of the Festival.

The crowd drawing car and motorcycle show will take place on Main Street and Ms. Wegener is confident it is “sure to please the avid wheel lover.” There will also be a special appearance by Shelburne’s Fire Department.

The main stage musical entertainment includes Shelburne’s Sandy Harron, Time Trip, Soul Benefit, and dancers Swing and Sass.

“A very fun packed day for families” and just in time to celebrate Fathers’ Day says the committee. “Our hope is too continuing to build for next year now that we have all the information and tools required to move forward,” says Lindsay Wegener. The Shelburne Street Festival runs June 15th from 10am to 4 pm. For information on road closures and more visit Facebook at www.shelburnestreetfest.com

