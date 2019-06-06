Singin’ In The Rain “Makes ‘Em Laugh”

June 6, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By Marni Walsh

If you are looking for a toe taping good time this weekend, head out to Grace Tipling Hall to see LP Stage Productions’ Singin’ In The Rain. The young performers – who are tap dancing up a storm and performing with happy enthusiasm – sure “Make “Em Laugh” in this timeless musical comedy about the early days of the talking movies.

Set in the 1920’s, the LP artistic team has outdone themselves with fantastic costumes and props, bringing glitz and glamour to the wide open stage at Grace Tipling Hall. The show is filled with familar old favourites from the classic film, such as, You Are My Lucky Star, All I Do is Dream of You, and of course, the title song – Singin’ In The Rain.

Within a three month rehearsal period, LP choreographer Kristine Gamache got the whole cast tap dancing in unison like little professionals – not an easy ‘feat.’ Lead performer, Cameron Glenday had the perfect look for the character of Don Lockwood, and as one of the senior players, Mr. Glenday elicited cheers from the audience for his demanding dance moves – as did the young acrobatics in the cast.

Young Wyatt Goheen, who plays Lockwood’s sidekick Cosmo Brown embodied the comedic spirit of the great Donald O’Connor with timing, slapstick, and mugging. Mr. Goheen’s talent for comedy was matched by Lainey Schyven, whose vocal antics as the character of Lina Lamont kept the audience in stitches. Lillie Mainprize-Toms was lovely as the female lead Kathy Selden.

Honourable mentions to Brody Ireton playing R.F. Simpson and Matthew Cameron in the role of Dexter, along with the entire cast, crew and designers of Singin’ In The Rain. There are 42 local kids in cast of this production, ranging from 7 to 16 years of age. LP Stage Productions’ director, Alison Port says when it comes to choosing plays for the company, it is always “the show that comes first” and “then we hope we get the cast we are looking for.” They certainly got lucky with Singin’ In The Rain and it was easy to see that the kids were really enjoying themselves in throughout the fast paced, smooth running production.

Kudos to LP Stage Productions’ artistic team: Alison Port, Dale Lundy, Kristine Gamache, and musical director Noni Thomas. LP Stage Productions continues to tirelessly turn out entertaining shows for Shelburne and it can be hoped that audiences will come out this weekend to support their efforts and enjoy the final performances of Singin’ In The Rain. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite; at the Shelburne Town Hall box office: 519-925-2600; or at the door (cash only) on show days. Adult tickets are $18.00 and student and senior tickets are $12.00. Final shows run June 7th at 8pm, June 8th at 8pm, and June 9th at 2pm.

