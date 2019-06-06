Shelburne Town Pharmacy fundraiser supports SickKids hospital

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There were lots to do at the Shelburne Town Pharmacy fundraiser in support of SickKids hospital on Saturday, June 1, but more importantly, the event raised money to help the largest hospital for children in the country.

With many volunteers on site, they were joined by police, firefighters, paramedics, and local businesses and services who all played a part in the effort.

Shelburne Town Pharmacy owner, Sanjay Lekhi, said they have raised $2051 through the event.

He said although he doesn’t have a personal connection to the hospital, he feels it is important for people to do all they can to help children.

This is the fifth time he has hosted the fundraiser.

“Every year we have one or two more organizations or businesses that come and support us because it’s a noble cause,” Mr. Lekhi said. “Every year we are able to raise more and more money. We are so glad that our town helps us. We have police, ambulance, a fire truck. The kids can see the trucks and what they’re all about. We have Caledon Dufferin victim services here so people can be aware of what services are available, and we have Family Transition Place. We have business that have donated different things. We also have the Lions Club from Shelburne and Amaranth. And we have games for the children.”

The Pharmacy moved to their new Main Street location in January.

“Children are not born with any decision – they are just born. They don’t know what is wrong or right and it is our duty to help them,” Mr. Lekhi explained of why he wants to help SickKids. “The most important thing for a parent is their child. If there wasn’t a hospital like SickKids, what would they do? We’re so lucky that we have SickKids and they’re only an hour’s drive away from here. I don’t have any children or relatives who have been at SickKids but I feel that money should go there so they can develop more innovation to help children.”

The weather was perfect for an outdoor event and the fundraiser had another successful year.

