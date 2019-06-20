Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

June 20, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Abigail Simoes

Placement: Shelburne Foodland

This week Abigail Simoes from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how Shelburne Foodland is contributing to our community’s future.

Foodland is a local grocery store and they provide you with fresh cut fruit and vegetables as well as fresh salads sandwiches and hot meals. Sandy Bell is the owner of Foodland, and Amanda Walker is Head Manager of the front end where she oversees all of the people checking out. Norm and Barry are Managers of the grocery department they take all the orders so that the store does not run out of food. Silvio is the Produce Manager and orders all the fresh fruit and vegetables, and Missy is the Head of the Deli where she oversees the making of a lot of the hot meals. Last but not least, Margaret she is the Head of the Bakery and she makes sure the bread and cookies are fresh and properly made. Everyone here at Foodland is so incredibly friendly and accepting of me. Shelburne Foodland takes pride in the cleanliness of their store and in the variety of quality foods they offer this town.

My Co-op position is as a Cashier and a Stock Clerk. As a Cashier I greet people with happiness and respect, and check them out in the most efficient way possible. As a Stock Clerk I am to stock shelves and rotate items according to the dates they were put out. Some special equipment in us is the till itself as well as a trolley.

Four other careers that I have now become aware of are Managing Positions, Retail Sales, Store Owner and a Delivery Truck Driver.

Foodland holds a variety of fundraisers for sick kids and other organizations all the time and they try to raise as much money for them as possible by encouraging people at the checkout to contribute with them.

Readers Comments (0)