Regarding last week’s column, written by Brian Lockhart and focusing on littering… If Mr. Lockhart regularly goes to Tim Horton’s for a coffee, maybe he should consider carrying his own cup and not using a disposable cup on a regular basis.

Then, he wouldn’t have to consider where to dump the Timmy’s cup once he’s finished, and his own cup would only require a quick rinsing out.

Jim Worobec

Shelburne resident

