Mansfield Jr. Cubs host Orangeville in tense midweek battle

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

As far as baseball games go, Tuesday night’s (June 18) game between the Mansfield Junior Cubs and the Orangeville Rockies was one that was as much fun for the fans in the stands as it was for the players on the field.

This was a highly skilled match-up with a lot of hitting for the full seven innings.

“Both sides were good, it was a nail biting game for sure,” said Cubs fielder Aaron Arbon after the game. “There was good offence and good defence. It’s too bad we couldn’t come back late there. A couple of timely hits would have been nice but over all it was a good game. On defence we locked it up tonight. It was great by everybody. We were a tight infield and tight outfield. It was a good team effort over all.”

The Cubs took an early lead going ahead 2 -1 at the end of the first inning.

Brody Real got things started in the bottom of the second with a double that brought in two Mansfield runs.

The Cubs moved ahead 5-1 when Jake Armstrong hit to centre field to bring in another run.

The Rockies started closing the gap in the third inning after loading the bases and scoring on a walk.

Orangeville took over the lead in the sixth with bases loaded and a hit that brought in two more runs then another run when a batter walked.

It all came down to the seventh inning when the Cubs took the plate for their last at-bat.

Scott Pendleton had a huge hit to left field for a double to start things off.

Connor Wiley drove in a hit for a run and loaded the bases for the Cubs.

An enthusiastic crowd was cheering for a late game walk-off hit, but the final out ended the game before the Cubs could score and they had to settle for a 10-7 loss.

The Cubs will meet the Rockies again this weekend when they travel to Orangeville for a double header on Sunday, June 23.

Game times are 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

