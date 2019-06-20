First inning costs Sr. Cubs against Bolton

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was the first inning that costs the Mansfield Sr. Cubs in their Wednesday (June 12) night game against the Bolton Dodgers on the diamond at the Tottenham Community Centre.

It was a Dodgers home game but the Bolton teams have had trouble securing a diamond in their home town this season with several games moved to Tottenham.

In their first at-bat the Dodgers led off with a two-run home run to start the game.

That was followed up with a three run home run that cleared the left field fence and bounced off a portable building at the school next door.

The second inning saw Cubs’ Bill Hawkins get on base with a single but that was it for the inning.

Bolton managed to get two men on base in the second and advance a runner to third on a bad bounce but they couldn’t finish.

In the third, the Cubs got two men on base then loaded things up with a solid hit to centre field by Devon Caldwell.

Bryan Hannon walked on his turn at-bat and brought in the first Mansfield run.

That was followed up with an RBI from Jake Currie.

Bolton was leading 6-2 at the end of the third period.

It was the later innings when Mansfield got the bats moving and started closing the score.

They came up one run short to tying the game and had to settle for a 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.

The New Lowell Knights are currently in first place in the senior division of the NDBL going undefeated after nine games.

The Bolton Brewers moved into second place with an 8-3 record dropping the Ivy Leafs to third.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond this Sunday, June 23, when they will host the Bolton Brewers in a double header.

Game times are 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

