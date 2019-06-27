Jr. Cubs battle to move up standings

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the Midland Twins leaving the junior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League after forfeiting two games, the Mansfield Cubs have dropped to the bottom of the standings.

That leaves four teams still in the junior line-up for this season.

There’s still a lot of baseball left to go so the Cubs could make a climb back up the line-up by the end of the season.

The Cubs were winless over five game in May but recorded a tie on May 22, against the now defunct Twins.

They won their June 9, game again the Orillia Royals when they got the bats moving and scored 12 runs to Orillia’s four in the that game.

During their latest outing the Cubs travelled to Orangeville on Sunday, June 23, to take on the Rockies in double header at Princess of Wales Park.

In game one the Cubs were squeezed out by two runs and took a 9 – 7 loss.

The second game of the day also resulted in a loss for the Cubs.

After the weekend the Ivy Blues are holding on to first place in the division with a 6-1-1 record and 13 points.

The Orangevelle Rockies have second place with a 6-3-1 record.

Orillia is currently in the number three spot with six points and a 3-4 record.

The Cubs have five games left for the regular season after the slated Midland games were dropped from the schedule.

The next Cubs home game is scheduled for Thursday, July 11.

That game will be played at Ross Houston Memorial Park in Lisle.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

