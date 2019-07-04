Shelburne Library launches TD Summer Reading Club

July 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Children from pre-readers to age 12 are invited this Friday, July 5th to the kick-off party for TD Summer Reading Club. Starting at 10:30am, our friend, Carolyn j. Morris will be at YOUR Library with her chicks, then at 11:30am we will explain how the TDSRC works. You can register by calling YOUR Library or emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca to let us know you are coming! We have a fun-filled summer planned, and you won’t want to miss out.

Teen Scene

Teens had a blast at our Teen Summer Reading Club launch party where they learned a new technique for acrylic pouring. As promised, this summer started off a little bit messy and not so quiet, and we can’t wait for the rest of our awesome events to happen! The TSRC lets Teens earn points toward prizes by attending events, reading books, and completing challenges! Teens or parents of Teens can register for any of the events by calling 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca. Registering helps us have an adequate amount of supplies prepared.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, July 9th, 4:00-5:00pm- The Silent Library Challenge

Tuesday, July 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Marshmallow Fling Challenge

Thursday, July 18th, 4:00-6:00pm- Teen Scary Movie- “Us”

Tuesday, July 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm- The Day After Tomorrow Escape Room

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions or to register for our upcoming events!

Children’s Programs

Regular children’s programming will start up again next week after a short break. Registration is now open for our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program! Sign-up is available in the Children’s Library, online, or by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca. The program will begin with a Kick-Off Party on Friday, July 5th, 2019.

All of our July program registrations are now open! If your child would be interested in Summertime Slime, Cooking Crew, Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please visit the library or contact us to sign up before space runs out!

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Fiction:

– Probable claws by Rita Mae Brown

– Flights and falls by R.M. Greenaway

– The coloring crook by Krista Davis

– Blood oath by Linda Fairstein

– Safe and sound by Fern Michaels

– Exile by James Swallow

– Dark site by Patrick Lee

– The summoning by Heather Graham

– Land beyond the sea by Kevin Major

– Summer of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand

Non fiction:

– How to lose a country by Ece Temelkuran

– Falter: has the human game begun to play itself out? by Bill McKibbon

– Reckoning: the real battle against sexual abuse and harrassment by Linda Hirshman

– 100 side hustles by Chris Guillebeau

– I’m pregnant by Lesley Regan

– Flash count diary by Darcey Steinke

– Keto for women by Leanne Vogel

– Elderhood by Louise Aronson

– Kingdom of lies by Kate Fazzini

Readers Comments (0)