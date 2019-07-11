Shelburne 2020 Budget schedule

Written By JULIA LLOYD

On Monday night’s council meeting, Treasurer Carey Holmes presented Council with recommendations to approve the 2020 municipal budget schedule.

The annual budget process, according to council staff, is traditionally started in later summer/early fall and adopted by Council in December of every year for the following fiscal year.

The following is the schedule of proposed dates to initiate the 2020 budget, which was supported by council at Mondays meeting.

Aug. 31, 2019: Submission deadline for annual grant applications

September 2019: Collection of data, quotes, estimates, etc., by department heads and senior management in preparation of preliminary budget meetings. All data is to be submitted to the treasury no longer than Oct. 4, 2019.

Oct. 18, 2019: Meeting with Department Head to review preliminary information submitted for the draft 2020 Budget along with five-year projected forecasts.

Nov. 1, 2019: Not a meeting, however, distribution of 2020 Draft Budget for Council review only. Discussions will be scheduled for November 11th council meeting. Choice of hard copy, electronic or both.

Nov. 11, 2019: Presentation of Draft Budget to Council with an addendum of any revisions that have taken place since the November 1st distribution.

Nov. 18, 2019: Special Budget Meeting (if required).

Nov. 25, 2019: Presentation of Draft Budget to Public followed by discussion at the regular meeting of council to follow the same evening.

Dec. 2, 2019: Approval of 2020 Budget by Resolution with authorization to prepare By-Law for next meeting.

Dec. 16, 2019: By-Law to adopt the 2020 Budget.

