Mansfield Sr. Cubs down to final regular season games

July 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Senior Cubs held the Ivy Leafs to five runs in Wednesday (July 17) nights game at the Mansfield diamond.

They knew it was going to be a tough game as the Ivy team has lost only four games this season, but the Cubs played well defensively to make it a low scoring game – and a fast one.

The final inning wrapped up just one hour and forty minutes after the game got underway.

It was a 5-1 game going into the final Cubs at-bat, when TJ Linger put the ball deep over the left field fence for a single home run to end the game 5 – 2.

The game came just two days after the Cubs delivered and impressive 11 – 2 win over the Orangeville Giants on July 14, in Orangeville.

“We’ve been working hard all year and it’s starting to click together – offence, defence, pitching, – it’s all really coming together,” said Cubs coach Emerson Pendleton after Wednesday’s game. “Guys are taking good at-bats. Tonight we were facing the best pitcher in the league and the guys made adjustments, we got bases runners, we got a couple runs in and a home run at the end from TJ Linger. It’s all paying off. The guy’s arms are getting stronger and our bats are coming around.”

The Cubs are too far down in the standings to make the playoffs this season, but Pendleton said they will build towards next season.

“We won’t make the playoffs this year but it’s going to pay off for us next year,” he said. “We had four guys from the juniors who came up with us this year – it’s a great evolution. They’ve really injected some youth and skill into our team.”

The Clearview Orioles have moved into first place in the senior division standings with a 17 – 4 – 1 record.

They are followed by the New Lowell Knights and the Ivy Leafs.

Only the top eights teams will move onto the playoffs.

The Cubs will play their final regular season game on Sunday, July 28, when they make the trip to Alliston to take on the Athletics at Riverdale Park.

