Shelburne’s first “Walk with Doc “event

August 8, 2019

Written By JULIA LLOYD

Have you ever heard of “Walk with Doc” before?

The event was first started in Columbus, Ohio., by a Dr. David Sabgir who was frustrated with the culture he has been witnessed to in a clinical setting.

The Shelburne Family Chiropractic has teamed up Shelburne Centre of Health family physicians Dr. Dela Cruz and Dr. Sumabat to host the first “Walk with Doc” event on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Greenwood Park in Shelburne.

“This is a North American initiative that we’re bringing to Shelburne, which encourages communities to build, maintain and live healthy active lives while also encouraging positive relationships with local physicians and health providers,” explained Alexandra Magder, the owner and manager of The Shelburne Family Chiropractic.

The walk was organized out of the need to find ways to get the community with their family physicians in a healthy manner while also promoting healthy activity.

Mrs. Magder and her husband Dr. Richard Magder partnered with the local soccer club to help promote. The walk is scheduled to start just shortly after the end of soccer games at Greenwood Park. And so, the event has been made convenient for the community after sitting down and watching soccer for an hour.

This is the first time the town has ever done something like this and the walk around the park should only take a half hour. There is no fundraising or donation aspect of the event; both the Magder’s wanted to see how this event went first.

“I want to encourage positive interactions with local family physicians,” said Mrs. Magder. “Since this is a commuter town, many people travel two hours to work downtown and 2 hours back, which involves a lot of sitting and so this would help them keep active.”

The Magders opened their practice in 2016 and last year they were the recipients of the Business of Excellence award presented by the town to a local business that has shown rapid growth and a think local attitude.

“We started with zero patients, to 200 patients in three years,” said Mrs. Magder. “Now we have a team of eight people with five physicians.”

The “Walk with Doc” event was extended to encourage all family physicians in Town to come and support the event, however, because many of the doctors don’t live close to town, except for dr. Dela Cruz and Dr. Sumabat who are residents of Shelburne.

Dr. Sumabat said he is super excited for this event and is excited to see how the community responds. He is a family physician at Shelburne Centre of Health and came to Shelburne from training in the United States. He and his wife are both doctors and work out of the Shelburne Centre.

According to Dr. Sumabat, he and his wife first moved here not thinking about staying long term, maybe five years, however, he said that over time he fell in love with the small town vibe.

“I like that everyone knows each other,” said Dr. Sumabat. “We are so excited to be apart of this event and we hope there will be more in the future.”

