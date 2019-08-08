Vets celebrate 20 years in Shelburne

The Shelburne Vets Lacrosse Club are celebrating 20 years of lacrosse in the town as they currently wrap up the 2019 season and head into the playoffs.

The Club was started in 1999 when several local people decided it was time to bring the sport to Shelburne.

Since then it has continued to grow and increase in popularity among local youth.

The Club held a special night at their home arena – the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex – on Tuesday, July 30, to mark the occasion and unveil a new commemorative banner that will hang in the arena.

“This is a twentieth anniversary celebration with a special honour for Barry Trood for all of his hard work,” explained Club executive member Melissa Moylan. “We also have a twentieth anniversary apparel night with extra hats and shirts with the logo. We chose tonight because this is our final night of practices. From here we go to Whitby for the playoffs.”

There was a special guest appearance by former player Cody Jamieson. Jamieson was the fist player to sign up with the Club 20 years ago.

Club president, Barry Trood, was one of the original founders of the Club and is still president of the organization.

“We started the club back in 1999,” Mr. Trood explained. “I had started minor lacrosse in Caledon (the Bandits) back in 1983, and I was playing for the Shelburne Muskies (senior hockey) back then and was moving to Shelburne. It was suggested that we bring lacrosse to Shelburne. I knew a few other guys who had involvement in lacrosse so I thought lets give it a whirl. We had 150 kids sign up for that first year. We had teams in every division except for the oldest team.”

The team name, the Vets, was inspired when Trood saw local veterans on parade at the Legion.

“I used to live across the street from the Legion,” Mr. Trood explained. “It was actually Remembrance day and I saw these guys walking down the street to the cenotaph. I thought it would be a great name for a Club that actually meant something.”

While the faces in the club have changed, enthusiasm for the game has remained high.

“The has changed a bit, but the reality is we’ve always got new kids coming in and new executive, but what matters to us is that they are playing. We don’t care if we had A, B, C, or D, (skill levels) teams, we just want the kids to play lacrosse. It’s great when we have successful teams, but above everything we just want to give them an opportunity to play lacrosse.”

Club executive presented Trood with a special twentieth anniversary banner bearing his name that will be displayed in the arena.

