Shelburne Man Arrested for Death Threats, Using Imitation Firearm to Commit Offence, Operate Vehicle Over 80 and More…

August 8, 2019 · 0 Comments

During the afternoon on Saturday August 3, Shelburne Police Service responded to a call from a resident concerned that someone may be wielding a gun on Greenwood Street near Greenwood Park.

The victim reported that while walking near Greenwood Park he saw a car driving aggressively out of Greenwood Park. The victim made motions to the driver to slow down. The driver of the car drove past the victim several times, twice pointing what the victim described as a black handgun at him, and one of the times calling out a death threat. The victim did not know who the driver was.

Through an intensive investigation, Shelburne Police had the suspect identified, located and arrested in about three hours. Police also recovered the weapon which turned out to be a black airsoft type BB Handgun. The suspect was arrested from his vehicle, when officers noted that he appeared to have been consuming alcohol. During the search of the vehicle police also located illegal cigarettes, an open alcohol bottle accessible to the driver, and marijuana accessible to the driver. Testing at the Shelburne Police Station indicated that the suspect had more than 80mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood in his system.

As the result of this investigation, 29 year old Brock Cook of Shelburne was charged with the following four criminal offences:

• Uttering Death Threats

• Use Imitation Firearm to Commit Offence

• Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

• Operate Vehicle Over 80

Additionally COOK was charged with the following provincial offences:

• Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available, under the Cannabis Control Act

• Driving Motor Vehicle With Unsealed Container of Liquor, under the Liquor Licence Act

• Possess Unmarked Cigarettes, under the Tobacco Tax Act

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other criminal activity, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)