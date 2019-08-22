Shelburne Police seeking public help to identify fraud suspect

Shelburne Police is investigating a complaint about a fraud valued at over $26,000.00.

A business cheque from a company in Manitoba, that was payable to another company in Saskatchewan, ended up being deposited in a bank account that was opened at a Shelburne banking institution using fraudulent identification. The suspect then attended other banks outside of Shelburne and withdrew the funds before either company noticed anything had gone wrong.

The fraud took place about a year ago, but was not initially reported to Shelburne Police as the investigation started with the banks and police services in western Canada.

Shelburne Police is seeking public assistance to identify the pictured suspect.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other criminal activity, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

2018 commercial vehicle collisions

As officers gear up for their Operation Safe Trucking campaign, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting 4,816 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) collisions so far this year.

Forty six (46) of the collisions resulted in fatalities, with two separate incidents collectively taking the lives of five people. By this time last year (mid-August, 2018), the OPP had responded to 4,666 CMV collisions, 39 of which were fatal.

OPP data analytics also reveal that 3,857 of the total number of CMV incidents this year were multi-vehicle collisions, in contrast to 959 incidents that involved a single vehicle.

CMV-related crashes account for 11 per cent of the 42,200 collisions on OPP-patrolled ro! ads so far this year and have been linked to 30 per cent of the fatal crashes.

The OPP cautions that the data should not be interpreted as commercial drivers being at-fault in each of the collisions, and that the responsibility also falls on drivers of other vehicles involved in the incidents.

Dufferin OPP looking

for Auxiliary officers

Dufferin OPP has started assembling its Auxiliary Unit and is looking for motivated and community-orientated local residents to apply.

Here are some things you can expect by being a member of the OPP Auxiliary Unit:

– It can help prepare you for an exciting career in policing

– It provides direct learning opportunities from experienced OPP officers

– Successful candidates will develop a better understanding for the role of policing and take pride in helping to keep your community safe.

Duties may also include assisting with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial duties.

To apply, submit an application online by visiting www.opp.ca/careers.

