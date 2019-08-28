Orangeville woman dies after crashing into Hockley General Store

Written By MIKE BAKER

The death of a young Orangeville woman sent shockwaves throughout the region this past weekend following an incident at Hockley General Store.

While Nottawasaga OPP has thus far refused to identify the lone victim involved in an early morning crash on Saturday (Aug. 24), an obituary posted on the Dods & McNair Funeral Home website seemingly pointed towards 26-year-old Samantha Conry as being the casualty.

Details regarding the incident were scarce as of press time, with OPP continuing its investigation. A release to media over the weekend simply confirmed that a 26-year-old Orangeville woman had been pronounced dead in hospital following an incident in which a vehicle crashed through the Hockley General Store in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms. Conry leaves behind a large immediate and extended family – notably a four-year-old son, both her parents and seven siblings. Visitations are to be held at the local funeral home today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Samantha’s funeral will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church tomorrow (Aug. 30), beginning at 11 a.m.

The family has launched a trust fund for Ms. Conry’s young son, Brody, with $4,200 collected as of press time. The fundraiser, launched by Mike Trzaska on GoFundMe, has seen 32 donations thus far.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I start this page. Samantha passed away tragically in a car accident leaving behind her lovely four-year-old son,” Mr. Trzaska wrote. “There is nothing any of us can do to take the unimaginable pain away for this family. All we can do is offer our condolences and support to help.”

A tree will be planted in memory of Samantha in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at Island Lake Conservation Centre. The annual dedication service will be held on Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

