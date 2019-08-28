North Dufferin Baseball League heading into senior championship series

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship will have the Bolton Brewers meeting the New Lowell Knights for the 2019 Strother Cup.

The Brewers finished at the top in the regular season winning 20 games after going on a nine game winning streak to end the schedule.

They scored 220 runs over 25 games while allowing 82 runs against.

The Brewers dispatched the Creemore Braves in the first round of the playoffs in a three game sweep.

Bolton outscored Creemore 39 – 9 over the three games for the decisive series win.

In the second round, the Brewers met the Clearview Orioles.

The first game in that series ended with a 6 – 6 tie to give each team a single point.

Clearview came out on top in the second game with a 10 – 6 win.

The series was tied when Bolton won 8 – 1 in game three.

Game four caused a problem for the Orioles when they came up with a short bench and only eight players. They had to forfeit and the Brewers walked away from the diamond with two points without having to swing a bat.

The series ended on Monday, August 26, with a 9 – 6 Brewers win on their home diamond in Bolton.

The New Lowell Knights finished in the number three spot in the regular season winning 19 games, losing five, and playing one tie.

In the first round of the playoffs they knocked out he Midland Mariners in a series that went four games.

New Lowell started with a 9 – 3 win in the first game.

After giving up a 10 – 3 loss in game two, they came back to win the final two games 14 -1 and 5 – 2.

In the second round of playoffs the Knights faced the second place Ivy Leafs.

This was another series that went four games.

After opening with a win in the first two games, Ivy came out on top with a 9 – 0 win in game three.

The Knights wrapped up the series with an 8 – 4 win in game four to earn the right to advance to the championship series.

The Bolton / New Lowell series should be a good one to watch for baseball teams.

Both teams are former League champions.

The Knights wont the title in 2015 and 2016.

Bolton last hoisted the Strother Cup in 2017 and had a five year winning streak when they claimed the title in five consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2013.

The League has not yet announced the schedule for the championship series.

