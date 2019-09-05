Local Fall Fair promises great fun despite Heavy Horse cancellation

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Two weeks ago, the Shelburne and District Fair Board announced the good news, that after several years absence, Albion Amusements would be retuning with a top of the line midway. Last week the news was not as cheery.

Due to an animal illness, known as Strangles Disease within the equine community, the Heavy Horse Show is being cancelled for the 2019 fair. This is a safety precaution for the horses that were scheduled to participate.

“There has been much discussion, and we are going to follow the lead of many other local fairs,” announced Shelburne Fair President Larry Braiden on Facebook, August 28th.

He added, “After thorough consulting with participants, veterinary professionals and investigation into the Strangles disease within our Equine community, we cannot ensure the safety of participants animals that would be attending.”

However, Mr. Braiden did announce that the horse pulling competition “will still proceed as planned on Sunday September 15 at 1:15 p.m.”

According to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA,) “Strangles is a highly contagious and serious infection of horses and other equids caused by the bacterium, Streptococcus equi.

Many rural fairs in certain areas of the province, including Orangeville, Mount Forest, Grey-Bruce and Owen Sound have done exactly as Shelburne and District Fair has done in order to protect their horses. The infection causes severe mucous inflammation, is highly contagious, and in severe cases – where complications arise – can be fatal to horses.

Promotions Coordinator for the Shelburne and District Fall Fair, Karren Wallace told the Free Press earlier, “Plans for the 152nd fair are progressing at a rapid pace with announcements of new events and displays almost daily.”

The heavy horse show was just one of many family events, competitions, and activities available, including the new midway and the ever popular Derby Demolition.

Hosted by the Shelburne Agricultural Society, the fair features, a full weekend of fun for the whole family such as the Ambassador Competition opening night, Exhibit Hall competitions and displays, vendor booths, a children’s area and petting zoo, tractor pulls, round bale races, cattle shows, the Giant Pumpkin Auction, and Antique and Farm Equipment demonstrations

“There are a variety of amazing vendors,” says Karren Wallace, “including DBG Photo Booth Services; a digital interactive photo booth. Round bale rolling races were such a hit last year, that “a challenge has been put out for the Councils of the Town of Shelburne, Township of Melancthon, and Town of Orangeville to compete for the bragging rights,” she says.

The 152nd Fall Fair will take place at the Shelburne Fairgrounds, 377 William Street, Friday, September 13th running to Sunday, September 15th starting at 8 a.m. Tickets available at the gate: adults $7, children 13-18 years $4, children under 12 years $2, and preschool children are free. A free bike-draw ticket comes with every child’s admission on Saturday and Sunday, sponsored by No Frills and Home Hardware. Checkout the complete schedule of events and activities at shelburnefair.weebly.com/schedule–map.

Readers Comments (0)