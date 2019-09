We should leave the negative politicking to the other side

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Barb Shaughnessy’s barrage of criticism, through two nomination campaigns and subsequently, confirms my earlier decision to not vote for her, even as a third option.

DurIng my 40-plus years as a local PC, we always left the nasty campaigning to the Grits. I guess Barb won’t be working on Kyle Seeback’s campaign!

Bob Long

Dufferin-Caledon resident

Readers Comments (0)