Shelburne Muskies starting tryouts ahead of new season

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It’s time to shake out the summer rust and get back on the ice for hockey players that want to participate in the 2019 / 20 season.

The Shelburne Muskies are heading into tryouts for positions on the senior team for the this year.

Tryouts for the senior squad get underway on Sunday, September 15, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Following tryout dates will be held on Tuesday, September 17, and Sunday, September 22.

The Muskies play in the senior men’s hockey league of the Western Ontario Athletic Association with teams from around the region.

A competitive league, the senior division features players who have completed their junior careers, or higher, and still want to play the game at a competitive level.

The Shelburne team had a good season last year ending with an 11-11 record at the end of the regular season schedule.

They ended last season with a 6 – 4 loss to the Elora Rocks in the playoffs in a series that went five games and finished in front of a home town crowd in Shelburne.

The Muskies have a large fan base and the arena always has a good crowd for their Saturday night home games at the CDRC.

The senior schedule for this season is already in place with all of the teams from last year returning for another go at it.

The Muskies will play 22 regular season games – 11 at home and 11 on the road.

All home games will be on Saturday night at the CDRC except for one Friday game on December 13.

The Muskies season and home opener will take place on Saturday, October 5, when they meet the Tavistock Royals for the first game with an 8:00 p.m. start.

Readers Comments (0)