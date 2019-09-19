152 years of history – community continues to support Shelburne Fair

September 19, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Shelburne and District Fair Board says “it is the people that came out to enjoy the fair that make it all worth while.”

All the work and effort by the many volunteers pays off when over 1800 people attend and enjoy a great weekend of old fashion country fun. It is an annual tradition that has celebrated the rural roots of Dufferin County for over 152 years.

Approximately 150 volunteers brought the Shelburne Fall Fair to the community last weekend, with about 35 of them being high school students taking advantage of the opportunity to fill some of their mandatory community volunteer hours.

Approximately $15,000 total in prize money was given away by the Shelburne Agricultural Society for competitive exhibits and events, including the Demolition Derby.

The biggest day of attendance was Saturday, which was helped by gorgeous weather, but as Fair Board member Murray Crawford says, “Every day is a big day at the fair, with no shortage of things to do, rain or shine . It was a very successful fair and always fun.”

Rain clouds on Sunday presented some challenges and threatened to cancel the popular Demolition Derby, but in the end the Derby went ahead and no events had to be cancelled.

The new Ambassador Derby Car sponsored by owner of “Gettin’ Plaster” drywall services, Carly Phillips, was a big hit at the demolition. “The derby boys met the Ambassadors!” exclaimed fair representatives. The Ambassador Derby entry took 1st place in best dressed, 2nd place in the smash up derby, and 1st place in figure 8’s.

The hard working 2018 Fair Ambassadors, Megan Timmins and Sarah Bannon, passed the Ambassador duties and crowns onto the new 2019 winners on Friday night. The 2019 Shelburne and District Fair Senior Ambassador is Madison Wall and the new Junior Ambassador is Abby Litt.

The response to the return of the midway by Albion Amusements was “amazing,” say Board members. “It was the talk of the fair. We will, however face challenges next year on availability, but the board is working as hard as possible to make it happen.” Congratulations to the Shelburne Agricultural Society and all the dedicated volunteers of the 2019 Shelburne and District Fair for another huge undertaking well done.

