New Lowell leading in NDBL championship playoff series

September 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A single run made the difference for the New Lowell Knights during game three of their North Dufferin Baseball League championship series against the Bolton Brewers.

The Knights squeezed out a 7 – 6 win to lead the series 2 – 2.

The teams met for game 3 on Saturday, September 13, in Bolton.

New Lowell got on the score sheet with a run in the first inning.

Bolton’s Chris Fafalios hit a home run to tie the game in the second half of the inning.

New Lowell plated three runs in the second and two in the fourth to take a lead.

Bolton’s Mike Wallace hit a two-run shot in the third and one run was scored in the fifth inning.

The Brewers forced an extra inning by scoring two runs in the seventh but were unable to halt the Knights who scored one to reclaim the lead. Bolton failed to produce in their half of the inning.

Brandon Norrie had a double and two singles for the Knights.

Tanner Zeggil and father Gord Zeggil both hit two singles with Sid Beelen, Todd Patton, Dale Lightheart, and Chris Greer chipping in with a hit. Kurt Roy hit his second triple of the series, which brought in the winning run.

In addition to Bolton’s home runs, Wallace also hit a double. Brett Chater and Stephen Warden doubled and singled, while John Hutchinson and Frank Amantea each had a hit.

Brett Barwick hit two singles.

Steve Baldry had command of the ball for the Knights striking out five Brewers in his eight innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits.

Bolton’s Trent Barwick pitched a complete game, gave up seven runs on 12 hits, walked three, hit one batter, and struck out two.

The teams were scheduled to meet in Bolton for game four of the series on Sunday, September 15.

However rain and poor field conditions forced cancellation of the game.

Game 4 will be played this Saturday as the two teams meet for a double header starting at 1 p.m. in Bolton.

Readers Comments (0)