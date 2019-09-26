Enough is enough

September 26, 2019

OUR READERS WRITE

The residence on the north-west corner of First Avenue and Greenwood Street has always been a single dwelling for 50 odd years.

Now the new owner wants to demolish one third of the existing structure to sever the land and make a small lot, to put up another building, perhaps a two storey one.

He wants three apartments in the existing house.

This would involve two new driveways, making the front and south yards into parking lots.

This Greenwood and First Avenue (intersection) is one of the busiest in town.

Greenwood is often used as a by-pass to the lights at Olde Village Lane and Highway 10, missing the downtown.

Children walk here to get to school or to the skateboard park on Greenwood.

More cars parked on these streets would possibly present a safety concern.

Several residents were at the council meeting and voiced their concerns and will attend the next meeting.

Bob Baird

Shelburne resident

