‘Be-U-tiful’ Shelburne showcases local businesses

October 3, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

The upcoming Be-U-tiful Shelburne fashion show involves several “local business partners showcasing their latest talents and offerings,” says AJ Cavey, owner of Cobwebs & Caviar.

Ms. Cavey invites guests to be entertained and inspired next Monday (Oct. 7) at the Dufferin Public House.

This will be Ms. Cavey’s first time presenting a fashion show in Shelburne.

“We did a fashion show as requested by the Women’s Federation for their Women’s Day Event last fall,” she says. “We had a great time and a fabulous response. They choose to showcase different businesses every year, so we felt we needed to do our own this year.”

The owner of the popular fashion and quilting store on Main Street Shelburne, told the Free Press, “I am super excited and feeling very blessed with the response. The tickets are almost sold out. The shop will be open late after the show as well, and we hope to see lots of people getting to know Cobwebs and Caviar and our local businesses better.”

The fashion show is geared for local ladies who “appreciate the value of feeling beautiful… inside and out,” says Ms. Cavey. “Beauty comes from confidence and health and well-being. We want to showcase and celebrate that,” she says.

Half of the proceeds raised through the sale of each ticket sold will be donated to Shelburne’s Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank.

“Thanksgiving is right around the corner,” says Ms. Cavey. “We feel very fortunate to be able to feed our family without worry and we wanted to help the food bank help others do the same. I know that the perishables are the most needed so funds for those seemed more fitting.”

The show has a limited number of tickets due to seating, and with most tickets sold, at this point, the event is donating close to $500.

Changes Hair Salon and Glamour on the Go will be doing the hair and makeup for the fashion models Monday night. The models will be showcasing a sampling of Cobwebs & Caviar’s clothing lines, the Wool & Silk Company’s artistic wool creations, and Petals flower farm’s wearable floral art. In addition, Blavish will be represented by some of their customers modelling the store’s hair extensions.

Fresh Variety will be helping to create a festive environment at the show with fall vegetation and arrangements. A number of local businesses are donating door prizes, including Being in Balance, Oasis Tanning, Beyond the Gate, Healthy Cravings & DDS Dentistry (Dr Ben Van Galen & Dr Asaph,) with more still to be announced.

The doors to Be-U-tiful Shelburne will open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 with the show starting at 7 p.m.

“We want to encourage people to go early and eat if they wish to turn it into a girls’ night out,” says Ms. Cavey.

Tickets are $15 each, with half donated to the Shepherd’s Food Bank. Tickets include a glass of champagne and a Be-u-tiful Bag. This is a closed event at The Dufferin Public House at 214 Main Street East in Shelburne.

Tickets are available at Cobwebs & Caviar and other local businesses – seating is limited.

