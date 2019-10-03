Shelburne Library News

Traveler’s Tales

A Night in Canada’s Arctic Parks

Sit back and relax as our tour guide takes us through some of Canada’s most picturesque National Parks! Our tour guide, Marlis, has been to ALL of Canada’s National Parks, however, as she was hiking her last Park in July 2019, Canada created a new National Park! Her adventures will continue. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for this event.

Teen Scene

October is our favourite time of the year, so we have a couple of spooky events planned for Teens. At our DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkin event, participants will design a pumpkin that will glow in the dark! Our Halloween Celebration will see a mix of activities, including a Halloween-themed Minute to Win it, alongside other spooky crafts! Teens can register for events by going to www.shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkins*

Tuesday, October 29th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration*

Children’s Programs

It’s October and that means our Children’s Programming is getting a little bit spooky!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Join us on Wednesday, October 30th, from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm for our annual LEGO Club Costume Party! Come in your costume, enjoy some special treats, and create scary LEGO creations before Halloween.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of October, we will be reading about pumpkins, bats, skeletons, witches, and other fun Halloween themes!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

