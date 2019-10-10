OPP recognizing Cyber Security Awareness Month

October 10, 2019

Cybercrime costs all Ontarians by directly victimizing individuals, businesses and provincial infrastructure. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) views Cyber Security Awareness Month as an opportunity to take a multi-pronged approach to address the many threats posed by cybercriminals and, through education and awareness, reducing cybercrime and its negative impact.

Cybercrime occurs when technology is used to carry out criminal offences such as fraud, identity theft, cyberbullying and child exploitation; or when technology is the target of the criminal offence, such as the disruption of computer systems through ransomware or Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks. In 2019, ransomware attacks in Ontario alone have cost! victims millions of dollars to repair and mitigate. In Canada, cybercrime now totals in the billions of dollars annually.

As technology develops and interconnectivity of computer devices continues to expand through the ‘Internet of Things,’ there are increasingly more opportunities for cybercriminals to victimize those neither prepared nor knowledgeable on how to protect themselves and their workplaces from cyber-attacks.

The OPP, along with other police services and cyber security experts from across the country, want to safeguard all Ontarians from becoming victims of cybercrime. This October, the OPP 2019 Cyber Security Awareness Month campaign will focus on four themes:

How Cyber Threats Work and How ! They Affect You, How to Protect Yourself Online, Reporting Fraud and Scams, and Preventing Cyber Threats

If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of digital or online cybercrime, contact your local police service or local OPP detachment, t! he Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.

Hillsburgh man wanted for several

break and enter offences

Orangeville Police Service has obtained a warrant to arrest a 26-year-old Hillsburgh man for several criminal offences as a result of three break and enter incidents over the past two weeks.

On Monday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:45 a.m., two males attended a business on Green Street in Orangeville. The suspects attempted to enter the business and unoccupied vehicles in the immediate area but were unsuccessful. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle they were operating had been reported stolen from a residence in Etobicoke. The entire incident was captured on security video cameras.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a male and female attended a business located on First Street in Orangeville and entered the business by damaging the front door. The suspects fled the scene with approximately $300 worth of merchandise. Nearby witnesses called police.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspects attended another First Street business and attempted to gain entry by damaging the front door. Although successful in damaging the door, they were unsuccessful at entering the business. This incident was also captured on security video cameras.

Further investigation revealed the identity of one of the suspects. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for William Tremblett, 26, of Hillsburgh. Tremblett is facing numerous criminal charges including three counts of Break and Enter, three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, six counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance, and one count each of Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Mischief Over $5000 and Mischief Under $5000.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the second suspect at each incident.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of William Tremblett or anyone who has further information is asked to contact the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Fraud and scam reminder to residents

Local police are reminding residents that fraud and scams are still prevalent in the local community. Area police continue to receive reports of residents being targeted by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam, authority scams and distraction scams.

Phone calls are being received by fraudsters claiming to be from the CRA advising people that they owe money to the CRA. They are told that they can settle their debt for a fraction of what is owed if they pay off the debt immediately. They are told to make payment with various gift cards and in some incidents by Bitcoin. The fraudsters will even go so far as to tell the person that the police will attend their homes and arrest them if they don’t follow the instructions given. The public can easily recognize that these incidents are scams by remembering that the Canada Revenue Agency would never operate in this fashion. If you are questioning whether or not you owe money to the CRA please contact the CRA directly to make inquiries.

On Friday, Oct. 4, a 31-year-old Hanover woman was in Orangeville when she received a call from who she believed to be the Hanover Police Service as her call display said Hanover Police. The woman was advised to complete a Bitcoin transaction to avoid being arrested.

The woman attended a convenience store on Broadway and completed a transaction of more than $10,000. The woman contacted police when she realized that she had been the victim of a fraud.

Distraction scams involve at least two fraudsters. One may engage the targeted victim by dropping some money on the ground while the second is stealing an item such as cash or a credit card from a purse. Police remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and not leave handbags unattended and vulnerable to thieves.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and remind residents to be vigilant for these kinds of scams in our community.

For more information about frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

