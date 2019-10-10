Royals senior girls basketball tournament held at CDDHS

October 10, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls basketball team hosted a tournament on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, in the gym at CDDHS.

It was an opportunity for teams from around the region to compete with schools they won’t usually play on the regular season schedule.

Eight teams signed up for the tournament. Teams were guaranteed three games in the round-robin style tournament in a bid to advance to the final and consolation rounds.

Squads from as far away as Tottenham, Barrie, and Paris, made the trip to Shelburne to compete.

In their first game of the weekend the Royals were up against Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute.

GCVI is a District 10 team the Royals wouldn’t normally meet during regular season play.

At the half the Royals managed to take 29 point lead going ahead 37 – 6 when the buzzer sounded.

Going into the fourth quarter the Royals were still well head with a 43 – 20 lead.

The shut-down the GCVI defence pinning them to the outside while producing some good offensive moves that netted them 12 points in the final quarter to leave the court with a 55 – 20 win.

“We’ve never played Guelph before, ever, they’re in a different district,” said Royals forward Franny McGowan after the game against GCVI. “It’s definitely different. Especially since I’m in my third year and know all the teams we usually play. It’s more nerve racking but then you just go out there and play your game. We don’t know who the team is but then it just becomes another game.”

The Royals went 2 – 2 for the tournament.

They made it to the consolation but lost to Orangeville District Secondary School.

The final saw a match-up between Notre Dame and ST. Josephs with Notre Dame coming out top to win the tournament.

The Royals senior girls will have a couple of games on the road.

They return to the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, October 23, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

