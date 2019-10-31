Shelburne Wolves Atom rep team with mixed start to new season

October 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Atom rep team are playing a solid game so far this year and are in second place in the Georgina Bay Group B standings.

The squad played their latest game on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, October 26, against the Collingwood Blackhawks.

Despite having a good showing on the ice the Wolves had to settle for a 5 -1 loss to the visitors.

The only Shelburne goal came from Wolves right wing, Carter Stevenson.

“We were skating and backchecking,” Carter said his team’s strong points in the game. “We were getting in front of the net and getting the pucks deep.”

Teammate, defenceman Parker Parr, said he thought he team played well.

“We pressured them a lot, and we made smart decisions on the ice,” Parker said.

Atom coach Mike Scace said the team is playing very well at this point in the season.

“A lot of these guys have been playing together for a while,” Scace said after Saturday’s game. “They are working really hard and doing all the simple things really well. Our defence is doing great and our forwards are coming along really well and they’re all playing really hard. There has been a tremendous amount of improvement in skating, tactics, shooting, everything. They’re improving in everything they should be doing. We just have to keep getting better on improving the things you want to get good at and focusing on that. We want to keep it simple and perfecting those simple things.”

After that game the team has a 3 – 2 record for the season.

The Wolves Atom team will be back on home ice this Saturday, November 1, when they will host the Georgian Shores Lighting.

Game time is 12:20 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)