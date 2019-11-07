Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale at Shelburne Library on Nov. 30

November 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

We are gratefully accepting donations, as well as looking forward to you coming to the event to check out the lovely items we have for your holiday shopping. The Book Sale this year will feature many specialty items. We have had to deselect quite a number of books to make room for new ones, so be sure and check out the cookbooks, non-fiction, and older titles by your favourite author.

Library Literary Event: Sunday, November 10 @ 2:00 pm The Trial of Arthur Currie with dramatic enactment by Hugh Brewster and Marni Walsh.

Remembrance Day: Monday, November 11. Once again this year, we will be displaying our Garden of Remembrance Poppies at the Cenotaph. These are the ones the community worked on last year and we are proud once again to be part of this very special commemoration.

Teen Scene:

We’re breaking out our Cricut next week during our Teen Scene event to make DIY sleeping masks! Teens will be able to cut vinyl designs to suit their personalities for their masks. We’re also getting ready to host our first ever Ramen Noodle Challenge! Think you’ve got Iron-Chef skills and can make the best Ramen? We will put your skills to the test! Both of these upcoming events require registration. Want to register for a program? Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, call 519-925-2168, or drop by the desk @ YOUR Library!

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see all of the exciting things we get up to!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, November 12th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Sleep Mask*

Tuesday, November 19th, 4:00-5:00pm- Ramen Noodle Challenge*

Tuesday, November 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Children’s Programs

It’s November and that means our Children’s Programming is getting into the holiday spirit!

Keep an eye out for our Wintertime Slime registration. This program has limited space and will be happening one weekend in early December.

Children will make 3-4 types of winter-themed slime, while working in small groups. Everyone will have lots slime to take home at the end of the program!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

On Thursday, November 14th, from 6:15pm – 7:00 pm we will be having Sleepy Story Time. Stop by the library in your pajamas, and snuggle up for 45 mins of stories @ YOUR LIBRARY

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of November, we will be reading about hibernation, the beginning of winter, and SNOW!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

– The girl who lived twice by David

Lagercrantz

– Bomber’s moon by Archer Mayor

– The fountains of silence by Ruta Sepetys

– The devil’s slave by Tracy Borman

– Clear my name by Paula Daly

– A trick of light by Stan Lee

– Night boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry

– Wyoming legend by Diana Palmer

– Miracle at St. Andrews by James

Patterson

– Albatross by Terry Fallis

– The innocents by Michael Crummey

Non fiction:

– The Pioneer Woman cooks by Ree

Drummond

– Whole food cooking every day by Amy

Chaplin

– Metahuman by Deepak Chopra

– Highway of Tears by Jessica McDiarmid

– How to by Randall Munroe

– Seige by Michael Wolff

