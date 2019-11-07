Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Preston Joseph

Placement: Shelburne Auto & Cycle

This week Preston Joseph from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Shelburne Auto and Cycle is contributing to our community’s future.

Shelburne Auto and Cycle has been in business for over 25 years. They provide automotive brake changes, oil changes, fuel injection service and a lot more. They also service on and off road motorcycles, as well as bike tune ups, tire and tube repairs and even rebuilds. Shelburne Auto and Cycle has four mechanics, Chris Ferris the owner, Niels (previous owner and founder), Dan and Tanner.

My Co-op position is as an Automotive Service Technician’s Assistant. I clean cars, do oil changes, and generally help the mechanics if needed. One of my goals here this semester is to have the opportunity to complete a four wheel brake change with little or no assistance before having it inspected by the licensed technicians. Some special equipment we use at Shelburne Auto and Cycle are the tire machine, balancer, sand blaster and the A/C machine.

Other careers I have been made aware of through this placement are Welders, Auto Parts Managers, Small Engine Mechanics, and Parts Rebuilders.

Shelburne Auto and Cycle raises money for The Jennifer Widbur Tournament for cancer. They also donate school supplies to families in need. Recently they donated $500 to the ALS Ice Dunk Challenge. Shelburne Auto & Cycle are supporters of the Food Bank, local breakfast programs and the Natasha Patterson Car Show.

