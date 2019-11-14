‘Vital’ municipal well projects approved by Council ahead of 2020 budget

Written By PETER RICHARDSON

Stephen Burnett, the Municipal Engineer, presented Council with an Engineering Update on ongoing projects, which included the Well 3 Arsenic issue, the Water Supply Class EA for Wells 7/8, 5/6, and 1/3, Wastewater Class EA, SCADA, Water Storage and 420 Victoria Street .

With Well 3, the design stage still continues, but when concluded, the design will be submitted for MECP approvals following which a public tender will be offered over the winter, with construction to begin in Spring of 2020 at an estimated cost of between $1.77 million and $2.12 million. The lower amount is expected to be accurate.

In order to meet the new permitted arsenic levels in drinking water, Wells 5 and 6 are currently being blended with Wells 7 and 8 to bring the levels below the 10ug/L limit. Alone, Wells 5and 6 are in the 15-16 ug/L range. Well 3 is currently producing 11 micrograms(ug) /L. Well three is blended with the distribution system currently, but will be undergoing a treatment system in 2020.

It was determined that the pump sizes in Wells 7 and 8 were inadequate to meet provincial guidelines for pumping both wells simultaneously, and would need to be updated to 40HP from the existing 30HP, in order to maintain the required flow rate for blending with Wells 5 and 6.

The report also pointed out that Well 1 has been taken out of service for reduced flow and would need to be rehabilitated. Well 3 is also losing flow rate and it was recommended to also be rehabilitated. Should this not be successful, new wells would be required at both sites.

The report also showed, that the existing wastewater system does not have the capacity to accommodate future demands. Research into a solution is ongoing and pending MECP approvals, In addition, upgrades are required to the Town’s SCADA system and a second water storage facility is required by the MECP.

Mr. Burnett requested that Council approve the upgrading of Wells 7and 8, as well as the rehabilitation and testing of Wells 1 and 3, at a total cost of $380,000, plus non recoverable HST. After some discussion, Council approved the request.

Contaminated ground

The grounds at 420 Victoria, which has been a Works Yard since the 60’s, were found to be heavily contaminated. Originally estimated at $75,000 dollars, the costs of the remediation escalated to some $236,642 as more issues were encountered that were mandated to be corrected.

The intention, was to be able to surplus the land and sell it, once decontaminated. CAO Denyse Morrissey presented her report Monday night, indicating three options for Council.

One was to do minimal remediation and use the land as an equipment storage facility. Two was to fully remediate the land and to list the property as surplus and then sell it, while the third option was to convert the site to a municipal parking lot. Options one and three, incurred additional costs of $10,000 dollars annually, to monitor the soil conditions, in perpetuity. Although the second option came in at a cost of just over $500,000, it did offer the best value for money, as it would allow the Town to sell the property and recoup some to all of its investment.

It was suggested that the entire cost could be borne by the capital reserves, and that all proceeds from the sale then be allocated back to the reserve. After some discussion and a motion to have the Town foot the cost of rezoning the land and participating in its sale and redevelopment, Council decided to accept option two and to discuss the proposed motion at a later Council meeting .

Fieldgate subdivision

In other business, Fieldgate Homes was given approval of it’s Draft Plan for the subdivision at Hwy 89 and CR 124, adjacent to the Tim Hortons.

Council approved a total of 250 homes for wastewater treatment servicing, pending future upgrading, as the development unfolded. The issues of foot traffic and school busing were also addressed as was the preservation of the protected lands north of the development boundaries. Fiedgate is now cleared to apply for a site plan approval, once all the drawings and details are submitted to Council.

