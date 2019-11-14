Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Ashley Sharkey

Placement: Carrie Bellan Criminal Law

This week Ashley Sharkey from Centre Dufferin District High School Shares a little bit about her experience and how Carrie Bellan Criminal Law Office is contributing to our community’s future.

Carrie Bellan Criminal Law covers many different legal services with the help of Jessica Foote Law in Orangeville. They provide services including criminal defense, civil law defense, and family court. These services are extended outside of Orangeville and include areas such as Brampton, Barrie, Shelburne, Newmarket, Alliston, Caledon and Grand Valley. The group of individuals that work here are super kind, understanding and amazing to work with. Carrie Bellan owns Carrie Bellan Criminal Law, and is also the main Criminal Lawyer. Jessica Foote owns Foote Law and specializes in Family Law. Ryen Ironmonger is the secretary and manages both law offices amazingly. Finally, Anne Somerville works under Jessica assisting on cases.

For my co-op I am a Legal Administrative Assistant, yet a major part of my day is helping Ryen file and keep the office pristine and functional. Daily I file both for Carrie and for Jessica, check the mail, and take phone calls. Some tasks I have done include reading through a huge case through which I learned a lot of new information like what the ‘Reid Technique” is. This technique reflects on the way police officers question subjects and analyze their behaviours to decide if it ¨proves¨ that they are telling the truth or not. Reading this brought up many questions I had, which Carrie answered with ease.

Other jobs and careers I have become aware of that are associated with my placement include Judges, Court Clerks, Police Officers, Bailiffs, Private Investigators, and Paralegals.

Carrie Bellan Criminal Law office previously sponsored the Orangeville Flyers Hockey Team, and for the last 10+ years has been visiting the local high schools and speaking to the law students. Carrie Bellan also continues to take co-op students like me to work hands on and gain valuable work experience and knowledge of our justice system.

