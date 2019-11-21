Shelburne Wolves in Fall Classic Peewee Tournament

November 21, 2019

Submitted by CHRIS POMEROY

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee Rep team won the Georgian Bay Fall Classic Peewee Rep tournament on November 10, at the Beaver Valley Community Centre, after a final game that went into three-on-three overtime.

In the final game, the Wolves were up against the Lucan Irish.

After being down 3-1 the Wolves had battled back to make the score 3-2 with a minute to go in the final game.

With a key face-off in the Lucan zone, the tenacious Shelburne team knew what they had to do to win.

When the Lucan team won the face-off and diverted the puck to the corner of their zone, the Wolves converged on it and battled three Lucan players in the corner.

Shelburne defenseman, Mason Burke, waited just inside the blue line.

The Wolves managed to dig the puck free and pass it back to the blue line. Burke fired the puck towards the Lucan net and Logan Peters was able to redirect the original shot into the back of the Lucan net to tie the game.

The Wolves players had to regain control of their own emotions as the puck dropped for the five minute three-on-three sudden death overtime.

As Lucan attempted to carry the puck into the Shelburne zone defenseman Erik Thalenhorst stole it and quickly passed it to Logan Peters who was already in full stride heading towards the Lucan net. After a quick shot over the Lucan goalie’s glove and into the net, the game was over and the victory was theirs.

It was a tremendous team effort and considering the Wolves had lost 3-1 to the Lucan Irish just 24 hours before in Round Robin play, this win was sweet redemption.

With their first tournament win of the season all wrapped up, the Wolves will now return to their regular season games before heading to the International Silver Stick Tournament during the Christmas break.

